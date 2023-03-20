BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why a Trump indictment would make America a BANANA REPUBLIC
High Hopes
High Hopes
166 views • 03/20/2023

Glenn Beck


March 20, 2023


What is the far-left accusing Donald Trump of NOW? And will the former president truly be indicted? If so, what does this mean for America’s future? Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus and author of ‘Get Trump,’ joins Glenn to explain why this latest move from the far-left is ‘destroying the rule of law in America.’ He explains the exact charges the left intends to pit against Trump this time around, and why — if they’re successful — it could send our nation towards becoming a banana republic…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0kH_5QITck


Keywords
trumppoliticspresidentamericafar leftalan dershowitzglenn beckindictmentlawlessnessbanana republic
