Bashar (Channeled by Darryl Anka) on the Covid Jab: The Vaccine is NOT toxic ???

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sources: Life Sculptor "Bashar on the COVID Vaccines (from a Private Session recorded in Dec 2021)"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwiRNUV6Ja8
Wyrmspleen "Bashar, Channeled By Darryl Anka, Says The (Covid) Vaccine Is Not Toxic"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HTpZNUzMcCZS/
https://www.facebook.com/100001088374184/videos/902811827289626?idorvanity=82990426678
“The vaccine is not toxic.” ~Bashar Sweet Dreams: What happens when you sleep, Session Date: Oct 23, 2021 https://www.basharstore.com
Quote @steverobertmartin4516 "5 months ago I saw the blurb graphic on his website in 2021 promoting the jab. He later took it down."
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9