335) Sarcasmo tecnológico 1 — ADN, bio-sinais pirateados e macrogenómica

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Créditos ao canal Psynergy, Fev. 11, 2024.
Sarcasm: pattern recognition practice part deux: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.A5B52D4C-BD54-45D5-B092-AE128F1A5329:1
Nanobionic spinach plants can detect explosives: https://news.mit.edu/2016/nanobionic-spinach-plants-detect-explosives-1031
An Intelligent and Energy‑Efficient Wireless Body Area Networkto Control Coronavirus Outbreak : https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s13369-021-05411-2.pdf
Effect of Coronavirus Worldwide through Misusing of Wireless Sensor Networks: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349881372_Effect_of_Coronavirus_Worldwide_through_Misusing_of_Wireless_Sensor_Networks
C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C40_Cities_Climate_Leadership_Group | https://www.c40.org/
Nanolaminate Plasmonic Substrates for High-Throughput Living Cell SERS Measurements and Artificial Neural Network Classification of Cellular Drug Responses: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsanm.2c01644
Mais:
336) Sarcasmo tecnológico 2 — CDBCs, Cryptos, A.I. e Eugenia: https://www.brighteon.com/34372330-32ed-412b-a650-2614c1216ca4
337) Sarcasmo tecnológico 3 — CDBCs, Cryptos, Ucrânia e biologia sintética: https://www.brighteon.com/3cc0b80c-6132-4b34-b9ee-2257efc58636
338) Sarcasmo tecnológico 4 — Metamorfogénese remota via endossimbiontes e EMFs: https://www.brighteon.com/49393cad-37f0-4c8e-829f-21759e5e37bd
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal