Lebanon TV: Israelis attack vans & cars in Aley Qamtoun area Lebanon - van with toilet paper - ENG text only
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
70 views • 7 months ago

Today's attack on vans and cars in Aley Qamtoun area wasn't a 100% intelligence based.

Yes it seems the IDF has some Intel of suspicious weapon movement from Beirut to South Lebanon, but they attacked several uninvolved vans and cars 

In one, it was caught live on TV and had only tissues and hygiene products. An uninvolved car was also attacked 

This exact van was attacked on its way to Sidon

As for the van that was attacked, the driver was martyred. He drove on a mission that is as risky as it gets. May God increase his degree in the heavens. 

Adding:

There was a 'group photo' of about 20 Israeli soldiers smiling and happy before leaving Lebanon.

For the photo they had gathered in front of a full row of civilian houses ablaze behind them, that they had started on fire with thick smoke rising above all the homes. 

Evil Is as evil does  ... Cynthia

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
