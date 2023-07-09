BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Israeli Occupied Forces' Committed Another Atrocity in Occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem) this Morning, Shooting 60-year-old Palestinian Grandmother.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
192 views • 07/09/2023

 IOF committed another atrocity in occupied Al-Quds this morning, shooting 60-year-old Palestinian grandmother Samira Harbawi and then, insanely, subsequently arresting her along with her children.

It appears that her "crime" here is simply being a Palestinian existing on the land of her ancestors in Islam's third holiest city.

When Zion isn't abusing teenagers with disabilities, it's opening fire on elderly ladies.

Truly, never in history has there been an entity as foul and God-forsaken as 'Israel'. 🇮🇱🇵🇸

Tick tock Israel ⏰

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
