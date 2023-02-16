BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SODOM and GOMORRAH was DESTROYED for sexual immorality and injustice! FORNICATION is a sin. (SCRIPTURE)
Faithful Lamb
Faithful Lamb
15 followers
19 views • 02/16/2023

Know ye not that your body is the temple of God? Repent. Accept Jesus Christ.

"Wherefore lay apart all filthiness and superfluity of naughtiness, and receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls." James 1:21

"Engrafted"! God's Word is "engrafted" into us, with SURGERY performed by God! Read the Bible.

www.FaithfulLamb.com
www.BibleForBuddies.com
www.LightForTheLost.com

Keywords
godjesus christforgivenesssinchristianityreligiondemonsjusticedevilpossessionwrathsodom and gomorrahobedienceaccept jesusgods wordgod winsjesus savesobey godsatan losesthe harvest has begunthe demons are out
