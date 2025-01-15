© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Armed Forces' UR-77 "Zmey Gorynych" is creating a passage through the minefield, somewhere on the Zaporozhye front.
Adding:
The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.
The sanctions also target 16 individuals from Russia, Turkey, and Germany, the Russian exhibition center "Patriot," and the company "Voentorg."
U.S. sanctions against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant will not affect its operations, said the communications director.