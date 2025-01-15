The Russian Armed Forces' UR-77 "Zmey Gorynych" is creating a passage through the minefield, somewhere on the Zaporozhye front.

Adding:

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

The sanctions also target 16 individuals from Russia, Turkey, and Germany, the Russian exhibition center "Patriot," and the company "Voentorg."

U.S. sanctions against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant will not affect its operations, said the communications director.