Sharing this video, from 'Syriana Analaysis'.
Syria: Why Julani's Army ATTACKED Lebanon - Syriana Analysis, March 17, 2025
Syriana Analysis is an independent political commentary channel founded by award-winning journalist Kevork Almassian. With expertise in geopolitics, Almassian's primary objective is to offer informative content that challenges the prevailing narratives of mainstream media.
REPORT: New Syrian Authorities Conducting Ethnic Cleansing - CNN
New satellite imagery confirms the systematic extermination of Alawite civilians in Syria’s coastal regions by the new Islamist government. Despite HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani’s attempts to dismiss the massacres as the actions of rogue elements, the evidence tells a different story:
➡️At least 84 Alawites executed in Sanobar, with attackers wearing HTS military insignia.
➡️Over 420 civilians killed in 25 villages between March 6-10.
➡️Mass graves now visible in satellite imagery, including one measuring 26 by 16 meters in just a single town.
The international response? Silence. Instead of condemnation, Western governments continue funding this regime—Germany just pledged $326 million in aid to the very forces responsible for these atrocities.
