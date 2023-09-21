How To Do Postpartum Right

Postpartum care is a critical component of maternal health, and it is essential that new mothers receive the care they need to fully recover and thrive. In many other countries, postpartum care is seen as a top priority, with mothers receiving nourishing meals, massages, and emotional support from postpartum doulas or family members during this important time. Unfortunately, the U.S. has lagged behind in providing comprehensive postpartum care for women, and it's time for our nation to prioritize this crucial aspect of maternal health and ensure that new mothers receive the care and support they need to heal and bond with their baby.

In today's episode we have some amazing lessons for you to learn from Shelley Rahim. Shelley is a certified doula and passionate advocate on Instagram (and soon to be YouTube) discussing HOW to take care of a mom after birth. It’s convicting to hear her speak on how were’ missing an important opportunity in this window of time, and how we're completely dropping the ball when it comes to supporting moms. Listen in to learn all her postpartum wisdom, how to get your hands on a free meal plan in her EBOOK, and her mission to help educate and empower people to support women properly after birth.

