This book is Explosive!

Mar 31, 2023 #books #lies #Truth
What is true? Not much, it would appear. I talk to Feargus O'Connor Greenwood, author of '180' - Unlearn the Lies You've Been Taught', an amazing book revealing the deceptions played on us.
LINKS:
180 degrees Book: https://amzn.to/3KnrYDn
Feargus's email: [email protected]
-------------------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE SUPPORT THE CHANNEL
My videos are funded by people like you. If you enjoy them, please help me make more:
Visit http://BaldExplorer.com to become a patron.
You can support me by making a one off donation https://www.paypal.me/RichardVobes
My Website: https://richardvobes.com/
OTHER CHANNELS
The English Couple - / @the-english-couple
Julia's channel - / @juliahartley
The Naked Englishman Podcast - https://nakedenglishman.co.uk/
------------------------------------------------------------------------
#Truth #lies #books