Qualified, Certified, and Sent to Us by God through Jesus
Toward The Mark
Toward The Mark
23 views • 10 months ago

#TowardTheMarkMinute

Capture all that our Father God has "for" you, and put "in" you to discover with the ONE Person in the whole universe that is "Qualified, Certified, and Sent to Us by God through Christ Jesus".

(HEAR full episode) https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/31415707 ... for the real meaning behind "STOP and Smell the Roses", living the successful Life in Jesus Christ.

NEW #PodcastShort

Whatever obstacles may be keeping you from trusting, resting, & waiting in The Lord in your life, this is about the One Person sent here for you, for right now!

3 min., 29 sec.

See and hear, follow and share, more from Toward The Mark :

~ @KeithShealysTowardTheMark on FACEBOOK;

~ @keithandbrendalee on INSTAGRAM;

~ @Pressin'IN with Keith & Brenda Lee Shealy on BLOGGER;

~ @betweenthelinesttmshow podcasts on LIBSYN;

~ @KeithAndBrendaLee Shealy  on YOUTUBE;

~ @KeithAndBrenda Shealy videos on RUMBLE;

~ @keithandbrendalee shealy on BRIGHTEON; AND

~ @TTMSingingSgt on TWITTER (aka "X").

Keywords
celebrationtrustmeetingchristprayerrepentancespiritteacherguideprofessorcoachlistentrinitysoulswillingsentwaitingcounselorcertifiedqualifiedttm250hope personified
