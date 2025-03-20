Antichrist comes March 20, 2025, along with the Devil and his angels being cast out.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scripture prophetic day counts tell us when the Antichrist is coming, and the Devil and angels are cast out on the same day. The day counts show us the rapture is to occur 30 days after the antichrist comes. Second coming date of Yom Kippur September 30, 2028 (120th Jubilee) minus the 1290 days for the coming of the antichrist = March 20th, 2025.