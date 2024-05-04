SARS-CoV-2 & HIV do not exist “IN NATURE!” Mikovits vs, Kaufman!

Dr Judy Mikovits: I'll show you where words matter. But LAV did not cause AIDS, that's lymphadenopathy virus and the disease was called GRID, Gay Related Immune Deficiency. Changing definitions is what we're doing now. And we've been doing it since the 1980s. After the PhD, I went to do a molecular virology, postdoc, what did that mean? I went to make infectious molecular clones, synthetic viruses.

Dr Andrew Kaufman: Yeah. Judy, that was, you gave so much information there. You certainly did mention some things about viruses existing and causing diseases through a few slides that sort of help frame how we can talk about these, you know, subjects in virology that we may have some points of contention about.

Dr Judy Mikovits: But I'll show you where words matter. To say viruses don't exist. Professor Cahill said the exact right word. SARCoV2 an HIV do not exist. Yeah, neither those two viruses exist in nature. Doesn't mean they aren't viruses. SARCoV2 is not a Coronavirus. It's a pair of retrovirus that was engineered in the laboratory. And it's not vero monkey kidney cells. It's a vero monkey kidney cell line.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/12/2023

Full interview on Towards The Light show: https://rumble.com/v2znlrk-do-viruses-really-exist-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-dr.-andrew-kaufman-m.d.-towar.html