Georgia Judge Dismisses Several Charges Against Trump in Bogus Election Interference Case
Georgia Judge Scott McAfee partially sided with former President Donald Trump and dismissed several charges against the former president in the bogus Georgia election interference case.
It can be recalled that the bogus racketeering case in Atlanta against former President Donald J. Trump and others has been assigned to Scott F. McAfee, a recently appointed Fulton County Superior Court judge who once served under Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Soros-funded District Attorney Fani Willis returned ten junk indictments against President Donald Trump for questioning the 2020 stolen election—a right protected under the First Amendment of the Constitution.
President Donald Trump and his codefendants were indicted on a total of 41 charges, with Trump facing 13 counts last year, a blatant attack on those who dared to challenge the integrity of the 2020 election. Additionally, 30 unindicted co-conspirators are being scrutinized for their role in exposing election irregularities.