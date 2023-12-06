BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Insider reveals how the covid shots were killing people in a week in New Zealand
Sovereign Truth
Sovereign Truth
1134 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
161 views • 12/06/2023

Health Care Worker/Data Administrator, Barry Young, 56 Who Blew the Lid On How Many People Actually Died from Pfizer vaccines Speaks With Liz Gunn of New Zealand Loyal Political Party. Young Was Raided, Now Faces 7 Years in Prison.

Young, an insider-turned-whistleblower, examined connections between specific COVID-19 vaccine batches & mortality rates. 


Batch ID 1: Total Vaxed 711, Death Count 152, 21.38% Dead


Batch ID 8: Vaxed 221, Death Count 38, 17.19% Dead


The underlying mortality rate in New Zealand should be only 0.75%, said Young. So the odds of all these deaths happening by chance is approximately 100 billion to 1.



Keywords
deathvaccinenew zealanddiedbioweaponkilledvaccinatedyoungjabbarrypfizer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy