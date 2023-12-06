Insider reveals how the covid shots were killing people in a week in New Zealand

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Health Care Worker/Data Administrator, Barry Young, 56 Who Blew the Lid On How Many People Actually Died from Pfizer vaccines Speaks With Liz Gunn of New Zealand Loyal Political Party. Young Was Raided, Now Faces 7 Years in Prison.
Young, an insider-turned-whistleblower, examined connections between specific COVID-19 vaccine batches & mortality rates.
Batch ID 1: Total Vaxed 711, Death Count 152, 21.38% Dead
Batch ID 8: Vaxed 221, Death Count 38, 17.19% Dead
The underlying mortality rate in New Zealand should be only 0.75%, said Young. So the odds of all these deaths happening by chance is approximately 100 billion to 1.