THE TOXIC CHEMICAL HELL ABOVE CONTINUES UNABATED -- GIPPSLAND AUSTRALIA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
1
125 views • 11/24/2023

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplierhttps://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


Chad Crawford

https://www.youtube.com/@chadcrawford1502/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Valerich77

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/valerich77/videos?page=1


ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS

Please Help our battle

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

Support Donations Here

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS


https://odysee.com/$/uploads

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCatbXV4fW25g5mpWdTO8LjA/videos


GOES Image Viewer

https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/floater.php?stormid=EP052023

https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/

http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/

http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/#

https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=gfs®ion=aus&pkg=mslp_pcpn_frzn&runtime=2020111000&fh=6

https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/

https://earth.nullschool.net/

https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/

https://weather.cod.edu/

https://texasstormchasers.com/app/

https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html


vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires
