Yemen airport: Israeli Air Force carried out massive airstrikes on Sana'a airport, port & energy infrastructure in Yemen

The Israeli Air Force carried out massive airstrikes on Sana'a airport, port and energy infrastructure in Yemen.

The runway and control tower of Sana'a International Airport, the Hezyaz and Ras Qanatib thermal power plants, and infrastructure in the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Qanatib were hit.

In a statement released by the IDF, the infrastructure was used by the Houthis to transport Iranian weapons into the region and for the entry of high-ranking Iranian officials.

Yesterday, during a graduation ceremony for pilots, the commander of the Israeli Air Force, Major General Tomer Bar, announced an increase in strikes against the Houthis.

"We act decisively wherever it is required. We have struck the Houthis in Yemen three times, and we will continue and increase the pace and intensity of attacks as much as necessary," Bar said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel would target leaders of the Ansar Allah movement

"We will also track down all the Houthi leaders and strike them, as we have done in other places," the minister said.

Interestingly, at the same speech, Katz officially admitted Israel’s involvement in the liquidation of the head of the Hamas Politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, during a special operation in Tehran on July 31 of this year.



Israel Launches Operation “Melodies of Generosity” (WTF?) Against Ansarullah in Yemen

Israeli airstrikes targeting Sana’a Airport in Ansarullah-controlled Yemen have reportedly killed three people, according to al-Masirah. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared:

“We will hunt down all Houthi leaders—no one will be able to evade Israel’s long arm.”

Netanyahu’s Press Office has announced an emergency security meeting at Kirya within the hour, as the Israeli military raises its alertness in anticipation of potential Ansarullah retaliation.

They choose the cringiest names for their military operations.



Following the precedent set by Romania, Washington DC legal experts say Congress has the legal prerogatives to prevent Donald Trump from taking office

They cite the 14th Amendment to the Constitution arguing that Trump is “an oath-breaking insurrectionist” which makes him “ineligible” to be president.

They argue that Trump falls into the conditions set by the Amendment which provides that such a person can be removed by Congress with a 2/3 majority.

They further say that the “insurrection” of which Trump is accused is against the Constitution, not the government, citing Trump’s impeachment on January 13th 2021, the subsequent hearings, the decision of the Colorado Supreme Court and the bipartisan inquiry of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

🔗 https://thehill.com/opinion/congress-blog/5055171-constitution-insurrection-trump-disqualification/



More than 1,500 prisoners have escaped from the central prison in Mozambique's capital, Maputo, of which only 150 have been recaptured and returned to prison.

At least 33 people were killed in the riots that followed the mass escape.