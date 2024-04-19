BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Benefits of Hormone Balance with Guest Gisselle Piller
Ladies, has your doctor told you that your symptoms of low energy, irregular cycles, cold all the time, (even wearing a sweater in the hot summer!), etc. are “normal” and just natural signs of aging? Do you also have symptoms like brain fog, weight gain, anxiety, depression, low libido and more?  Are you looking for alternative answers?

After visiting her primary care physician and OB/GYN for symptoms of hormone imbalance, Gisselle Piller was told her blood work was “normal” and that it was just a sign of aging that she would have to live with. She refused to accept this. Gisselle wanted a better quality of life and looked for alternative answers for her health symptoms and was eventually referred to Hotze Health & Wellness Center by her sister-in-law.

Join Dr. Donald Ellsworth and his special guest, Gisselle Piller, as they discuss her journey from “normal” bloodwork while feeling drained to having lots of energy and a more engaged family life! Learn more about her experience and the treatment protocol that improved her quality of life! She now wakes up early, has energy and as a body builder, lifts weights 5 days a week!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

healthnatural healthwomens healthdr steven hotzewellness revolutiondr donald ellsworthhormone balance
