我们和你战一起！！👊👊👊
我们是消灭邪恶中国共产党的新中国联邦人！
还郭文贵先生自由！！
We stand with you, we fight this together！！
We are the people from the NFSC who are taking down the Evil Chinese Communist Party ！
Free Miles Guo Now ！！
#FreeMilesGuoNow #CCP #Colluders #DOJ #SEC #Weaponization #315 #NFSC