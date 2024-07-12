EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Forbes on the vanishing Malaysian Airlines MH370 with new AI-AUGMENTED FOOTAGE of teleportation orbs

To learn more, visit: https://twitter.com/JustXAshton





- #MH370 disappearance with expert Ashton Forbes. (0:00)

- MH370 plane crash, debris field, and satellite technology. (2:06)

- Advanced technology, including gravity manipulation and superconductors. (21:44)

- Unidentified flying objects (UFOs) using advanced technology to manipulate space-time. (26:36)

- Wormholes, faster-than-light travel, and quantum teleportation. (32:03)

- Bending space-time, gravity waves, and slowing down light speed. (36:55)

- MH370's disappearance, with theories on US govt involvement and teleportation. (45:47)

- US government's secret technology for teleportation and cloaking objects. (49:40)

- The dangers of advanced technologies, including teleportation and nuclear weapons. (54:05)

- A mysterious photo posted on 4chan with EXIF data pointing to Diego Garcia military base. (1:04:46)

- Satellite videos of MH370. (1:07:07)

- Leaked military videos and potential espionage. (1:12:27)

- US military technology and cover-ups. (1:18:02)

- Free energy technology, government secrecy, and the possibility of alien involvement. (1:21:44)

- Zero-point energy and its potential for free energy and space travel. (1:28:12)

- AI-interpolated video of orbs emitting black beams, with added frames for clearer detail. (1:32:35)





