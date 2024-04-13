© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 Redesigning Small Growing Spaces 🤩🐶
I’ve redesigned my upper and lower gardens for more production this year, and it’s looking good so far. We hope you’re having a wonderful weekend! 👍🏾🤩🐶
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll