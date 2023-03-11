Pandemics, Wars, (S)elections & Insurrections… In The Matrix Of Fraud, IT’S ALL AN INSIDE JOB!

(S)elections Have Consequences: We are always just a demonrat whim away from total tyranny and destruction.





Get Anarchapulco 2023 Replays Now | https://anarchapulco.com/step/2023-virtual-checkout/?coupon=TDVFreedom

Cloudbet Bitcoin Sports Betting | https://dollarvigilante.com/cloudbet

Bundle | https://dollarvigilante.com/bundle

Rafael LaVerde’s "Bitcoin Vs. Artificial Intelligence: The Battle No One is Talking About" Free Seminar | http://dollarvigilante.com/ai

Free Video Report from Ed Bugos: The Big(gest) Short | https://dollarvigilante.com/short/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Stem Cells in Mexico at Regenamex | https://www.regenamex.com

TDV Twitter | https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante

TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos





***** Sources for this video *****





Cloudbet Link: dollarvigilante.com/cloudbet





Intro vid: Topher - Olympus Has Fallen: https://youtu.be/LNtFEEyR4nM





PHILANTHROPIC HEROES BILL GATES AND DR FAUCI!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eI1wLvx55MpH/





Joe Rogan Video: https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1633561266949177344?s=20





Tom Elliott SUPERCUT! Libs: Never mind about being anti-'forever wars': https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1633196346323746821



