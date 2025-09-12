BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Toxic Divide Fueling Political Violence in America
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
62 followers
117 views • 1 week ago

The United States stands at a dangerous crossroads. The ideological divide has deepened into a toxic fracture, where one faction has normalized violence as a political weapon. The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was not an isolated act—it was the lethal byproduct of years of manipulative rhetoric, grievance politics, and media-fueled demonization that paints opponents as “Nazis” or “evil” to be destroyed. While Kirk built his career on debate and persuasion, his murder highlights how far one side has drifted into embracing fists, fire, and bullets. From Antifa riots to inflammatory calls from political leaders, the pattern is undeniable: violence has become a chosen method of conflict resolution. Unless confronted, this poison will erode liberty, civility, and the Republic itself.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-toxic-divide-fueling-political

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokecharlie kirkpolitical violenceneomarxismdefend the republicamerica divideddeep state manipulationtoxic leftcharlie kirk assassinationfree speech under fireantifa blm violencestop political assassinationsend identity politics
