BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US wife & mother Bevelyn Williams has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for “protesting” outside of an abortion clinic.
DWP97048
DWP97048
83 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
270 views • 7 months ago

UK army veteran Adam Smith-Connor has been convicted for silently praying outside of an abortion clinic.


US wife & mother Bevelyn Williams has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for “protesting” outside of an abortion clinic. 


Opposing abortion, even just in thought, is being criminalized. All the more reason why we must protect unborn children and stand up for life now.
@EvaVlaardingerbroek

Keywords
apedophile alertgoverment cover upthe haitianmajor event unfolding in nycgovernment coverinvasion grips america as towns are overrun with violent illegals up
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy