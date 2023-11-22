THE TRIAL FOR JESUS'S LIFE LUKE 23:1-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on
Luke 23:1-25. Pilate had to come to Jerusalem from his official house at
Caesarea because of the Passover feast. The crowds came to remember their
ancestors’ freedom from Egypt. There was always a danger that they might start
a fight against the Romans. The religious leaders accused Jesus of three
things. They suggested to Pilate that Jesus was encouraging a revolution. Jesus
answered Pilate’s question. But it depended on the way in which Pilate
understood the word ‘king’. Jesus was king of the Jews but not in a political
way. Pilate must have suspected the Jews as they accused another Jew to a
Roman. He decided that Jesus was not guilty.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au