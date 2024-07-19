RNC: Donald J Trump is the Most Pro-Israel President in US History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
IMHO The Zionist Deep State wants Trump as President. He will go all in with Israel in their expansionist wars. Think about, no white guy from the mid-west will join the Army to go and die for Biden, they may just do it for the Donald though who they mistakenly think is their guy. I reckon he will help form some sort of peace in Ukraine with Russia, so he can focus on the Middle East. Armageddon is a real place. It is the Greek name for an ancient city in Israel, Megiddo. In Hebrew, 'Mount Megiddo' is 'Harmegiddo'.
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/