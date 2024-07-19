RNC: Donald J Trump is the Most Pro-Israel President in US History

IMHO The Zionist Deep State wants Trump as President. He will go all in with Israel in their expansionist wars. Think about, no white guy from the mid-west will join the Army to go and die for Biden, they may just do it for the Donald though who they mistakenly think is their guy. I reckon he will help form some sort of peace in Ukraine with Russia, so he can focus on the Middle East. Armageddon is a real place. It is the Greek name for an ancient city in Israel, Megiddo. In Hebrew, 'Mount Megiddo' is 'Harmegiddo'.





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net



https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/