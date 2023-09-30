Copyright © Doug Addison.

Posted as part of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/standing-on-psalm-91/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "You know, I’m really excited for this time of year … around Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. God is moving!

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share how to stand on the Word of God when times get tough. God is speaking to us right now and everything is going to be okay!"