BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HAVING GOVERNMENT DOES NOT MAKE YOU "GOVERNABLE"
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 03/23/2023

Do a double check here guys. Having a gov as it's described in our constitution is just a front to represent the aggrigated will of the United States of America. Something has to interface with the world and speak as one and streamline different processes we all use as a successful country. That's a FAR CRY from the bastardized version of what WE HAVE ALLOWED  government to become. It's not that people and sovieties don't do better with structure so I wish I'd stop seeing folks act like this doesn't or never worked. Yes it did. Bad men got ahold of good processes, we did nothing and they bent them and changed them into something that no longer works. No government isn't the answer. Restoration of our government.. the one made by the people, for the people to be our tools of world process as well as domestic processes in my opinion, is what needs to be restored. No reason to have people telling anyone what they have to do here... But that's not what our unique "government" es ever meant to do folks. ITS NOT TYRANNY UNTIL WE THE PEOPLE RESIST.  Hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppinggovernmentsrvival
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy