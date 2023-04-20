How to CALCULATE the NUMBER OF THE BEAST? What are some names that add to 666? #666 #markofthebeast

Insights into how to calculate the number of the name and what some potential names are. Reviewing how Irenaeus, Polycarp's student, calculated it.





This is based on Revelation 13:16-18: Rev 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: Rev 13:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Rev 13:18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.





Rev 13:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. THAT NO MAN MIGHT BUY OR SELL – “No one” is able to buy or sell unless they have a scratching (stamp, tattoo) of the Beast on their forehead or right hand (Rev. 13:16). Therefore without this mark of validation they will be unable to purchase food, drink or shelter. The permanent stamp or tattoo of the Beast will be one of the following: • THE MARK – Unique mark such as a brand image or an etching of the image of the Beast; • OR THE NAME OF THE BEAST – The name is not merely the name, but the assignment associated with the name. For example; Yeshua means “YHWH sets free” therefore the name of the Beast will have a meaning associated with his assignment. • OF THE NUMBER OF HIS NAME –The number of his name (including assignment) is 666 (Rev. 13:18). Due to the fact that the book of Revelation was written in Greek, and Yeshua is known as “the Alpha and Omega” (Rev. 1:11), it would make sense that the number of the name will be determined by the use of Greek letters. Rev 13:18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six. HERE IS WISDOM – Wisdom belongs to those who fear God and seek His instruction (Prov. 1:7; Prov. 15:33; Rev. 17:9). LET HIM THAT HATH UNDERSTANDING COUNT THE NUMBER OF THE BEAST – The Greek word for “count” is derived from small stone(s) used by the Greeks and Egyptians to count. Count the number of the Beast, specifically relates to the sum of the Beast’s name using Greek letters and not his divisions, allies or rules he institutes (number of the Beast - Rev. 15:2). FOR IT IS THE NUMBER OF A MAN – This Greek word “man” means mankind. Therefore, the number is of a human, not a demon or an Angel or anything the Beast might suggest. AND HIS NUMBER IS SIX HUNDRED THREESCORE AND SIX – Each Greek Letter has a respective number associated with it. The sum of these letters amounts to 666. Irenaeus in ~130-200AD (in his document “Against Heresies” ~180AD) asserts that 666 is the correct number. The erroneous number in some manuscripts is 616 which he believed have been as a result of incorrect copying. Irenaeus (Polycarp’s student. Polycarp was the Apostle John’s student) suggests that the name of the Beast could be the same as the name of the final kingdom (Dan. 7:7). Using the Greek number system, he calculated that “Lateinos” is 666. Lateinos is the Greek name of Latinus the founder of Rome and the Roman Empire, also it means a Latin Man. Thereby confirming what he used for the Greek numbering system below (for some reason certain numbers are not included 6 and 90). L (30) + A (1) + T (300) + E (5) + I (10) + N (50) + O (70) + S (200).

