Al-Shifa Hospital left in destruction on 200th day of Gaza war

Doctors from al-Shifa Hospital speak on the extent of destruction on the 200th day of the Gaza war. Dr Marwan Abu Saada, head of the rehabilitation medical committee, highlighted that before the war, al-Shifa Hospital accommodated 750 beds, 32 intensive care units, and 26 operating rooms, serving approximately 250,000 people in Gaza.
Middle East Eye Website: https://middleeasteye.net
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
