Mercedes-Benz World Racing (2004, Gamecube)

Mercedes-Benz World Racing (or simply "World Racing") is a racing game originally developed by German company Synetic for PC and Xbox. It was ported to the Gamecube by British company Spiral House and published by TDK Mediactive. The Gamecube version was only released in Europe. The game also came out for Playstation 2.

The game features 117 different tracks throughout 7 terrains (Nevada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, the Alps, the City, and the Test Centre). All available care are Mercedes cars. Overall more than 100 original Mercedes-Benz models are available. A can start a career mode or play other modes, like sport tuns, trainings, Test Runs, checkpoint Races or endurance contests. The game lets adjust between simulation and arcade oriented gameplay. In career mode, the game also evaluates things like skill, fairness or whether you excessively use shortcuts.

Some of the courses are very open, and you can freely drive around and explore paths not belonging to the actual course. If you get lost, you have the feature to be placed back on the correct track by pressing a button.