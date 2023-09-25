Incredible story of PROTOCOLS for VACCINE injured and SHEDDING with Miracle Results! Please Share!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meri interviews Jill and Shanna Who are part of the DETOX GIRLS dream team with their amazing journey of both their daughters being VACCINE injured and the MIRACLE of healing through PROTOCOLS which GOD has implemented. They will also talk about PROTOCOLS if you have taken the JAB and this has affected your FAMILY. This is a MUST WATCH interview to share with as many people as POSSIBLE.