The Consecrated Life-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-APRIL 29 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
45 views • 05/01/2023

One of the things so irresistible to the Charismatics is the idea that they can command something into being, that they can speak something they want to have happen into existence. It's the main reason why over 100 million Christians are aligned with the Charismatic movement. Unfortunately for them, they have no such power, nor ability, to do those things. Only God has that power, and last I checked, He hadn't shared it with anyone else. But herein lies the 'meat of my message' for this Sunday Service. Many Christians are hungry for a 'life change', and good for them because God is in the life-changing business. How do you get God to do a work like that in your life? The answer is simple, and 19th-century Welsh preacher Henry Varley said it like this. "The world has yet to see what God can do in, and with, and through, and by the man who is wholly consecrated to Him". Do you want to be used by God, and see Him work amazing changes in your life? The secret is the consecrated life, which is defined in Webster's 1828 dictionary as "The act or ceremony of separating from a common to a sacred use, or of devoting and dedicating a person or thing to the service and worship of God." On this Sunday Service, I want to share with you how God changed my own life in direct proportion to my willingness to be consecrated to Him, and how He can, and will if you want it, do the same thing for you in your life as well.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
