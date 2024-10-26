Olive War in Ma'in, south of West Bank of Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli occupation army tried to prevent the Palestinian farmers from harvesting olives in the village of Ma'in in Masafer Yatta, southern West Bank, claiming that it is a military zone. They refused to leave the land before completing the olive harvest. Sari Jaradat interviews Palestinian Farmer Ishaq al-Jabarin.
Filmed: 25/10/2024
