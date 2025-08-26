BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Free Will Genocide End of Humanity: Brain Bio Digital Convergence Beast Control Grid
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
115 views • 2 weeks ago

The bigger picture of the Canada banning walking in the woods and how this will be enforced in the future without the need for human law enforcement. We cover more evidence that Jerusalem is the Women of Revelation demonstrating her power over USA Inc and multiple corporations. VCAST covers an MKUltra whistle blower about how China is leading the Brain to Computer Interface (BCI) International Standards. When Ai, nano tech, 6G, quantum computers go live, this is an extinction level event because many will lose their cognitive liberty. BCI is being positioned as lying signs and wonders curing the blind, allowing the paralyzed to walk and giving you super skills. Always remember, the Ai BCI can read and write to your mind. So instead of BCI standards to protect thoughts / cognitive liberty, the right answer is to ban the BCI technology and don’t defile the temple of God that lives in you if a Christian. Last, we cover multiple ways they are going after your kids with Ai dolls, education tracking system and more. A bit of a deep one.


christian newsstandardseodbrain computer interfacebcihackable humansmind hacksjwellfirefinal days report
