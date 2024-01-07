Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Israel Won't Win Against Hezbollah': U.S.' Chilling Warning As Netanyahu(Count Dracula) Plans New War | Report
channel image
Vampire Slayer
22 Subscribers
62 views
Published 2 months ago

The Washington Post reported that the U.S. officials "privately" told Israel that it won't succeed in winning against Hezbollah if it wages a war on Lebanon. This as Israel's military is stretched due to its war against Hamas in Gaza. The U.S. is also reportedly worried that Netanyahu will launch the war against Hezbollah soon

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewswarnwogreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket