DAMON is TWO!
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
2 followers
6 months ago

In our large family, we have Birthdays often! This time around, it is my youngest Grandson Damon! He is just getting to the age where everything is a discovery and he makes the most of it.

He and his older brother Bjorn are very intense in what they do. The parents always put on great events, and this time the show started with painting little Wooden Cars. Needless to say, everyone had their own style!

Then there was refreshments and the inevitable Birthday Cake, This one was made to look like a race car, something Damon likes!

Enjoy our sponetaneos Show!

Keywords
childrencraftsculture and lifebirthdays
