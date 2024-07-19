BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Troubling Truth Is Starting To Emerge (Ep. 2289) - Dan Bongino, 07/18/2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
414 views • 10 months ago

I'm sharing this video from, 'The Dan Bongino Show', from Rumble, from 11:00 AM EDT today, July 18, 2024, with his video info below. To bypass the intro, Start at about 3:45 minute mark.;

The Troubling Truth Is Starting To Emerge (Ep. 2289) - 07/18/2024

Summary:

The rabbit hole goes deeper. In this episode, I uncover even more damning evidence about the Trump assassination attempt, and Kimberly Cheatle's dereliction of duty.

