MEP ROB ROOS CALLS OUT GLOBALISTS AT EU COMMISSION

The HighWire with Del Bigtree | As the European farmer’s revolt gains powerful momentum, Dutch MP, Rob Roos, joins Del with his take on why the EU is placing these strict restrictions on European farmers in the guise of climate activism.





He breaks down the reasons behind the pushback of European farmers and the elimination of rights looming for everyday citizens under the guise of climate change.





Rob Roos, Dutch member of the European Parliament, warns that the EU’s climate policies will lead to “a new form of communism.”

“If you want to control people, you have to control CO2, because everything we do in life leads to CO2 emissions.”





