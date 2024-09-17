NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, talks about his motives for the biggest intelligence leak in a generation.

Snowden is a former technical assistant for the CIA and employee of the defence contractor Booz Allen Hamilton. Snowden worked at the National Security Agency for four years as an employee of various outside contractors, including Booz Allen and Dell.

After several days of interviews, Snowden revealed his identity at his request. From the moment he decided to disclose numerous top-secret documents to the public, he was determined not to opt for the protection of anonymity. “I have no intention of hiding who I am because I know I have done nothing wrong,” he said.

Snowden will go down in history as one of America’s most consequential whistleblowers. He is responsible for handing over material from one of the world’s most secretive organisations – the NSA.

