BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The US holds $1 trillion worth of bonds that Communist China should repay, but the governments of both aisles in the US have not compelled the CCP to repay the debt
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
10 views • 07/08/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2lfgh45f01

7/6/2023 【Nicole on Grant Stinchfield's podcast】The US holds $1 trillion worth of bonds that Communist China should repay, but the governments of both aisles in the US have not compelled the CCP to repay the debt. This is because the uniparty in the United States prefers to remain silent in order to benefit from accessing cheap Chinese labor. In contrast, the New Federal State of China seeks to take down the CCP which enslaves the Chinese people.

@stinchfield1776

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


7/6/2023 【妮可参加格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德播客节目】美国持有价值1万亿美元的中共应当偿付的债券，但美国两党的政府都没有强迫中共还钱，这是因为美国跨党派的政治精英都希望通过保持沉默而更好地让他们获得中共国的廉价的劳动力！相反，新中国联邦就是要灭掉奴役中国人的中共！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy