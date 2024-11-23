BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Prisoners Of War"; Palestinian POWs Speak, EP5: Ikhlas Sawalha
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
23 followers
10 views • 6 months ago

FPTV host Fairouz Salameh visits liberated prisoner Ikhlas Sawalha, 24 years old, a journalist from the town of Kafr Ra’i in the Jenin Governorate; married in Ramallah. She was arrested at the Deir Sharaf checkpoint while on her way to visit her mother and was sentenced to 6 months of administrative detention. Ikhlas’ arrest comes as part of a campaign targeting Palestinian journalists intensively during the Al-Aqsa Flood War. During her detention in Al-Damon prison, Ikhlas was known as the “Damon Storyteller” due to her skill in storytelling. Ikhlas practices theatre as part of her hobbies and loves to make theatrical stories for children. The last show she performed was before her arrest.


Filmed: 14/09/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video


اخلاص صوالحة ٢٤ عاماً، صحافية من بلدة كفر راعي في محافظة مدينة جنين؛ متزوجة في مدينة رام الله اعتقلت عن حاجز دير شرف وهي في طريقها لزيارة والدتها وتم الحكم عليها بالاعتقال الإداري لمدة ٦ شهور. يأتي اعتقال اخلاص ضمن حملة استهداف الصحفيين الفلسطينيين بشكل مكثف خلال حرب طوفان الأقصى، خلال فترة اعتقالها داخل سجن الدامون عرفت اخلاص بكونها " حكواتية الدامون" وذلك لمهارتها بالسرد القصصي، اخلاص تمارس العمل المسرحي كجزء من هواياتها وتحب عمل القصص المسرحية للأطفال وآخر عرض قامت به كان قبل اعتقالها.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazawest bankmilitary operationsaxis of resistancealaqsa flood
