The Cowsills - I love the flower girl, Ed Sullivan & more

Interviewing three original members of. "The Cowsills". They are the singing group the TV show "The Partridge Family" patterned their show after. They were a group of siblings and their mom. They had hits in the late 60's and early 70's. They received a gold record for a song known now as, "I love the flower girl", originally named The rain the park and other things". Here is a link to it (from the Ed Sullivan show): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUGWEo33fok They did about 200 TV and concert appearances a year.