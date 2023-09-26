Oktoberfest Series 2023: Modern Times Harmony Engine Marzen 3.5/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* Heads up, the music is louder than I thgt, turn it down a bitNot bad but neither is she particularly good. Had better and will have worse, it is what it is.
Running 5.5 for the ABV, 30 for the IBUs, the SRM is best guessed @ 32.
Thanks for coming by and spending some time with the doggos and I.
Big 3 folks
Proust!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/