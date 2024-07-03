BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I owe the IRS money. Should I pay them or not?
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
122 views • 10 months ago

Do you owe money to the IRS? (It’s Really Slavery.) Are you on a monthly payment plan but having a hard time making your payment? Could you make the payment but have reservations about continuing to support the D.C. “swamp”? Do you have to suffer, go broke, or take food off your table to pay the IRS?

In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon will help you weigh the risks and benefits of paying or not paying the balance you owe to the IRS so that you can make an informed decision about whether you need to fund the D.C. “swamp” or not.

For over 28 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans live free from IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can live free now with Freedom Law School’s 100% Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits. Take the 7 Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

Keywords
income taxirstaxemployeelawprofitfederal income taxexemptwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestself-employment tax
