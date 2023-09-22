Kim Clement PROPHECIES [TRUMP 2ND TERM]

What Was “Star Gate” Project & Why Didn’t The FBI Let Kim Clement Quit Working With Them [MIND BLOWING INFORMATION - MUST WATCH] 😎

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 21, 2023 EPISODE - #3746 6PM

SPECIAL GUEST: • Donne Clement, Daughter of Kim Clement * VP of House of Destiny Network

WEBSITE: • http://KimClement.com • http://HouseofDestiny.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: • Twitter/X: @DonnePetro



