The Palestinian Confederacy Against Israel-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 24 2024
29 views • 9 months ago
Earlier today, we brought you the incredible and under-reported story of how representatives from 14 rival Palestinian terror groups flew to Communist China to form a confederacy by signing the Chinese-brokered document known as the Beijing Declaration. If you know anything about last days Bible prophecy, this is a mind-blowing event. It’s also the subject of tonight’s Rightly Divided Bible Study on the enemies of Israel and the Jews in the end times. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, our study tonight is literally ripped from the headlines, today’s headline, showing you the incredible acceleration of activity against the Jews and against the nation of Israel. What would it take to get 14 rival Palestinian terror factions, who don’t like each other, to lay down their animosity towards each other and focus on destroying Israel? Well, for starters, it takes Communist China to offer to broker the deal, which they did, and now that’s it’s signed, you can expect both China and Russia to be a part of what’s coming. God is arranging the rearranging the pieces on His chess board, and we will show you from the pages of your King James Bible what it all means, and what is likely coming.
