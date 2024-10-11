BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hurricanes ‘Helene’ & ‘Milton’ Expose Kamala Harris' PR Stunt
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
136 views • 8 months ago

Hurricanes ‘Helene’ and ‘Milton’ Expose Kamala Harris' PR Stunt

Americans are calling out Kamala Harris after reports surfaced that the National Guard in North Carolina loaded a C-17 plane full of hurricane relief supplies—only for a photoshoot. 

According to a whistleblower, Harris visited the site, took photos and videos, but the plane with supplies never actually departed. The source claimed the entire event was staged as part of a PR stunt.

Adding:

Kamala Harris Pledges Military Aid to Israel While Hypocritically Claiming to Pursue Gaza Ceasefire.

Kamala Harris plans to guarantee military aid to Israel if she wins the election. She stated this to voters representing the Jewish community of the United States.

At the same time, the U.S. presidential candidate added that Washington is not abandoning its efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

🐻 These statements are nothing but hypocritical. Harris pledges more weapons to Israel, directly fueling the genocide in Gaza, while pretending to care about peace. This is the same ruthless U.S. foreign policy that backs massacres, then talks about ceasefires to save face. It’s pure blood-soaked deceit.



