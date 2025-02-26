The Ukrainian Narcoführer is completely out of touch with reality today. Even more than usual.

He sets demands, rejecting the ceasefire agreements, and then just few minutes later says that Putin doesn't want to end the war.

Keep doing what you're doing Z. It's perfect.

More: Zelensky said he will not accept even “10 cents of debt payment” in his minerals deal with the US.

“The point is not that we are ungrateful. We are grateful. But if the next agreement contains a condition that new aid will not be free, I will not play along,” he said.

He further stated that it is important to maintain the Ukrainian army “because it is the best guarantee of security.”

He added that the agreement with the US includes “at least a mention” of security guarantees for Ukraine in the tenth point, adding: “Officials informed me and it is there. This is important.”



