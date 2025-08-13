The Fallout from Cincinnati Riots and Why Ohio’s Governor Is MIA

As we roll into August, hosts Norm Murdock and Brett Johnson talk about the hot-button issues shaping our state and beyond.





This week, the conversation opens with a historical reflection on the origins of federal income tax, before shifting to the heart of current events—rising concerns over crime and community unrest in Cincinnati. The hosts discuss the fallout from recent riots, the evolving political landscape spotlighting figures like Vivek Ramaswamy, and the surprising absence of Governor DeWine from the conversation.





Brett and Norm give a thoughtful look at the complex racial and social dynamics at play, address reactions from local leaders, and suggest constructive ways for communities to come together. The discussion doesn't stop there—they also touch on media and celebrity culture with the Sydney Sweeney controversy, the endless cycle of political division, and how sports can sometimes offer a welcome escape from it all.





Later in the episode, the hosts tackle the ongoing issues of redistricting and property tax reform in Ohio, questioning the lack of progress from state leaders. From financial relief for homeowners, bipartisan cooperation, to the broader implications of economic policy missteps (looking at you, Intel project), no topic is off-limits.





Packed with sharp insights, candid moments, and a touch of humor, this episode offers plenty for anyone trying to make sense of the news and policies affecting Ohioans every day.





Moments





00:00 Governor's Patrol Aid in Cincinnati





09:29 Cincinnati Commentary Controversy





16:02 Historical Anger and Violence Debate





21:55 Post-Apartheid Reconciliation Panels





26:58 Sydney Sweeney's Political Backlash





32:54 Late Night Comedy's Decline





35:50 Fan Ejected for MAGA Hat





40:37 Ohio Gerrymandering Reality





45:39 Income-Based Property Tax Cap





54:52 "Let the Marketplace Decide"





58:13 "Mortgage Rate Concerns Persist"





01:01:01 Trump's Ballroom Expansion Proposal





