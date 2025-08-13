BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Fallout from Cincinnati Riots and Why Ohio’s Governor Is MIA
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
1 month ago

As we roll into August, hosts Norm Murdock and Brett Johnson talk about the hot-button issues shaping our state and beyond.


This week, the conversation opens with a historical reflection on the origins of federal income tax, before shifting to the heart of current events—rising concerns over crime and community unrest in Cincinnati. The hosts discuss the fallout from recent riots, the evolving political landscape spotlighting figures like Vivek Ramaswamy, and the surprising absence of Governor DeWine from the conversation.


Brett and Norm give a thoughtful look at the complex racial and social dynamics at play, address reactions from local leaders, and suggest constructive ways for communities to come together. The discussion doesn't stop there—they also touch on media and celebrity culture with the Sydney Sweeney controversy, the endless cycle of political division, and how sports can sometimes offer a welcome escape from it all.


Later in the episode, the hosts tackle the ongoing issues of redistricting and property tax reform in Ohio, questioning the lack of progress from state leaders. From financial relief for homeowners, bipartisan cooperation, to the broader implications of economic policy missteps (looking at you, Intel project), no topic is off-limits.


Packed with sharp insights, candid moments, and a touch of humor, this episode offers plenty for anyone trying to make sense of the news and policies affecting Ohioans every day.


Moments


00:00 Governor's Patrol Aid in Cincinnati


09:29 Cincinnati Commentary Controversy


16:02 Historical Anger and Violence Debate


21:55 Post-Apartheid Reconciliation Panels


26:58 Sydney Sweeney's Political Backlash


32:54 Late Night Comedy's Decline


35:50 Fan Ejected for MAGA Hat


40:37 Ohio Gerrymandering Reality


45:39 Income-Based Property Tax Cap


54:52 "Let the Marketplace Decide"


58:13 "Mortgage Rate Concerns Persist"


01:01:01 Trump's Ballroom Expansion Proposal


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

Keywords
trumpgerrymanderingcincinnatiohioriotsdewineballroomsydney sweeney
